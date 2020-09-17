Meet Your Neighbor: Clean out your freezer! Hunters for the Hungry set of Sept. 20

Learn more about Hunters for the Hungry here.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2020.

ACADIANA DROP-OFF LOCATIONS, 10 AM- 3PM

All items collected will be donated to The Refinery Mission.

• Lafayette- UL Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress St

• Opelousas- Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Rd

• Youngsville-First AssemBly of God, 3555 Verot School Rd

• Broussard- Chops Specialty Meats, 1019 Albertson Pkwy

• Eunice- Eunice Fire Station, 100 Park Avenue

• Abbeville- Ray Chevrolet, 716 W. Summers Dr

• Carencro- MC Taxidermy, 3829 NW Evangeline Throughway