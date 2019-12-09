Learn more here.
Meet Your Neighbor: Cathedral of St. John Living Nativity
Abbeville77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley78°F Overcast Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 16 mph SW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge78°F Overcast Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 14 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 20 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous