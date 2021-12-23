Meet Your Neighbor: Castille Mortgage

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is pausing administration of monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments at LDH-run mAb treatment sites in response to a federal decision to cease state allocations.

LDH sites previously offered two mAb treatments: REGEN-COV and bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together. However, recent data demonstrate that these two monoclonal antibodies are not effective against the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant variant circulating in the U.S.