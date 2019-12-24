Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Meet Your Neighbor: Cajuns head to LendingTree Bowl

Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted: / Updated:

Learn more about the Jan. 6, 2020, game here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
mph
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories