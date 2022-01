NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) -- A New Iberia native and musician is being recognized by the country capital of the world in a big way. Justin Champagne announced the signing of a seven-figure contract Tuesday inside the Sugarcane Festival Building.

Justin Champagne (or champagne as those outside Louisiana try to pronounce it) signed with Nashville-based record label OneRPM and their sister company Verge for three albums over three years. His first record under the contract will be released on February fourth. It's a single called "I'm the One".