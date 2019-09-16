Meet Your Neighbor: Bingo & Bubbly set for Oct. 5

In the race for Lafayette's next mayor president, Carlee Alm-LaBar has the most campaign money on hand compared to her opponents for the October election.In public filings with the state Ethics Board, the no party candidate reported to have more $206,031.

Three Republican candidates are in the race. Simone Champagne reports having $9,317 Josh Guillory's records indicate he has $18,853 in his war chest and Nancy Marcotte reports having over $53,459 in campaign funds.