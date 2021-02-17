Meet Your Neighbor: Beware of unexpected unemployment scams

(Better Business Bureau of Acadiana)- As a result of the COVID 19 pandemic, thieves taking advantage of increased unemployment to collect benefits in the names of unsuspecting victims.

Be sure to guard personal information and report suspicious activity, as unemployment fraud is costing the United States government billions of dollars.

Scammers typically get the personal information they need for fake unemployment claims by purchasing it on the dark web. One con artist told USA Today that he compiles lists of real people then pays $2 in cryptocurrency to match each name with a Social Security number and date of birth.

This is often all the information he needs to file a phony claim.

Other times, scammers get personal information for fake claims through phishing techniques. They send fake notifications from financial institutions or government agencies to trick people into sharing Social Security numbers and other information.

Other scammers make cold calls to potential victims and coax them into sharing personal information.

Most victims don’t know their identity has been used for unemployment fraud until they are contacted about an unemployment claim they never made. According to BBB Scam Tracker, here are some common ways victims became aware of the fraud:

A notification from an unemployment office “confirming” the date of their last day of work – even though they are still employed.



A letter from the state unemployment office or department of labor informing them that their unemployment benefits were denied – even though they made no such claim.



Their employer is notified that they filed for unemployment benefits even though they still work for the company.



BBB Serving Acadiana offers the following tips to protect against this and similar scams: