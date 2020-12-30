Meet Your Neighbor: Beware of calls from unidentified roof repair companies

Beware calls from unidentified roof repair companies

(BBB)- Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana is reminding residents to use caution when responding to phone calls from companies wanting to do roof inspections and repairs.

In the wake of hurricanes Laura and Delta, many local homeowners are still looking to have homes and roofs repaired. Unfortunately, this opens the door for unethical contractors or roofers to find easy prey from those looking to repair houses.

In the last week, BBB has received several calls from consumers inquiring about Unbreakable Company. They are calling from several different numbers and trying to set appointments to “inspect roofs.”

Even BBB CEO Jillian Dickerson has received calls from this company, but BBB has been unable to verify the business location. Furthermore, no required licenses have been found with the Louisiana State Licensing board for Contractors (LSLBC).

Attempts to call the company back have been unsuccessful and we have been unable to leave messages.

BBB offers the following tips to ensure those needing home repairs find reputable companies:

Always check licensing at lslbc.louisiana.gov and insurance information before hiring a company or paying money for them to begin work.

Start With Trust. Always check out businesses at bbb.org.

If you believe the business call is a scam, hang up. Do not give personal information, account numbers or a home address.

Use caller ID to screen calls and do not answer numbers you do not recognize. People will leave a message if it is important.

If someone asks if you can hear them when you answer the phone, do not say “yes.” Just hang up to avoid your number being added to live caller scam lists.

Residents who receive a call from this business are asked to report it to BBB at (337) 981-3497 or to BBB.org/ScamTracker.

BBB Serving Acadiana is a private non-profit organization. BBB strives for a trustworthy marketplace by maintaining standards for truthful advertising, investigating and exposing fraud against consumers and businesses.