Meet Your Neighbor: Best of Ain’t Misbehavin’

Abbeville56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 78%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous