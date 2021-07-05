Skip to content
KLFY
Meet Your Neighbor: BBBS Murder Mystery Dinner Theater
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Jul 5, 2021 / 12:48 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 5, 2021 / 12:48 PM CDT
For more information, visit
www.acadianabigs.com/murdermystery
.
Egan south side water customers to experience service fluctuations Tuesday
Juvenile wanted for Port Barre shooting that left two injured
Video
Prairieville woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish
Another Stretch of Active Weather for Acadiana
Video
Tropical Storm Elsa to Bring Impacts to Florida this Week
Video
LIST: July 4th Celebrations across Acadiana
Advance Child Tax Credit payments begin July 15
Video
The fight against illegal narcotics continues in St. Landry Parish, Sheriff’s department making strides with recent arrests
Video
UPDATE: Missing 19-year-old from Jeff Davis Parish found safe; Silver Alert canceled
ACLU pushes for immigrant detention center in Acadiana to shut down
Video
5 things to know before child tax credit checks arrive this month
Video
Louisiana boating accident leaves 1 dead, 1 charged
7-Day Forecast
Litigant in lawsuit to remove Alfred Mouton statue from downtown Lafayette says offer has been made to the Daughters of Confederacy
Video
Prairieville woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish
