Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Top Stories
LFD: Arson suspected in an early morning house fire investigation
Arkansas teen dies at Louisiana water park
Body of Colorado girl missing for 34 years found at pipeline site
Police: 68-year-old man shot and killed in Church Point
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Festivals
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
Cypress Bayou Casino’s Win the Weekend
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
Why KLFY is off Direct TV and AT&T U-verse
KLFY Live Desk
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Meet Your Neighbor: Avoid travel scams
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted:
Jul 25, 2019 / 12:44 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 25, 2019 / 12:44 PM CDT
Lear more
here
.
Local News
LFD: Arson suspected in an early morning house fire investigation
Police: 68-year-old man shot and killed in Church Point
Teacher helps new students get ready for school
Petition to change the date of Halloween gains momentum
Scott firefighters rescue motorcyclist after crash
WEATHER BLOG: Storm chances increasing through the weekend and early next week
Fire damages Lafayette home
Vermilion Parish Superintendent placed on administrative leave pending investigation
New tax proposed on imported seafood
Vermilion Parish school superintendent facing administrative leave for a second time
More Local