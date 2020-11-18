Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Second Harvest to host food distribution day Saturday, Nov. 21
St. Martin school buses to experience delays; lack of substitute drivers due to COVID-19
Tracking the Tropics: Iota dissipates, watching two other areas of development
Live
LCG to business owners: COVID-19 safety violations will not be tolerated
Video
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Buy Local
Home for the Holidays
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
Turkey Day Giveaway
Christmas Dinner Giveaway
Jingle All The Way
Holiday Giveaways
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Remarkable Women of Acadiana
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Avoid phony website scams
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Sylvia Masters
Posted:
Nov 18, 2020 / 01:17 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 18, 2020 / 01:53 PM CST
Learn more at the
Better Business Bureau of Acadiana
.
Local News
Second Harvest to host food distribution day Saturday, Nov. 21
St. Martin school buses to experience delays; lack of substitute drivers due to COVID-19
LCG to business owners: COVID-19 safety violations will not be tolerated
Video
Lafayette man indicted on first-degree rape charge
Better Business Bureau announces Thanksgiving food drive
Fight in Abbeville parking lot leads to shots fired, one arrested
Acadia deputies looking for gun suspect
Water to be turned off in Lake Arthur this afternoon, boil advisory expected afterward
UPDATE: Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carencro with children in the home
Video
Quawan Charles to have public funeral Saturday, Nov. 21
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carencro with children in the home
Video
LCG to business owners: COVID-19 safety violations will not be tolerated
Video
Lafayette man indicted on first-degree rape charge
WATCH: 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Departure Ceremony in Lafayette
Video
Baldwin police speak out about their investigation into Quawan Charles’ disappearance, ‘We did not drop the ball.’
Video
Sidebar