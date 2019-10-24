Meet Your Neighbor: Avoid charity scams

Learn more here.

Learn to Spot a Charity Scam

Con artists are experts at playing to our emotions. BBB serving Acadiana and BBB Wise Giving Alliance offers these tips on what to watch out for in a charity scam.

How the Scam Works

Scammers can use charitable causes to tug on your heartstrings and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance (Give.org) urges donors to remain vigilant in researching charities before donating to avoid questionable appeals. In recent years, the BBB Wise Giving Alliance joined with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), state Attorneys General, and state charity regulators to help the donating public avoid misleading charity appeals. Among other things, bad actors mislead the public about providing assistance to particular individuals (like veterans or cancer patients), use robocalls misrepresenting that the message is an appeal from a charity, or are a for-profit corporation holding itself out as a charity.

Donors also need to be on guard when responding to appeals in the wake of a disaster. For instance, while there are a number of ways to check out charitable organizations, it is difficult to vet individuals requesting help on crowdfunding sites.

You may stumble across such online content while surfing the web or scrolling through your social media feed. Sometimes though, fraudsters reach out to you directly via an email, social media direct messages, or even door-to-door campaigns. To help donors avoid disappointment or potential fraud, the first and most important step is to find out more about the charity before making a gift.

How to Avoid Charity Scams

Watch out for charity name confusion. Be alert to questionable groups seeking to confuse donors with names that sound similar to charities you know.

For More Information

If you’ve been the victim of a charity scam, please report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. By sharing your experience, you can help others avoid falling victim to similar scams.

