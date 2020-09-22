Meet Your Neighbor: ASA’s 2020 virtual Walk of Hope

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Autism Society of Acadiana’s Walk For Hope is an annual family-oriented fundraiser to support people with autism and their families while improving autism awareness. All funds raised from this event stay in the community and support Autism Society Acadiana’s programs and resources.

“We strive to make a positive impact on families touched by autism, assisting them as they travel along in their journey,” the ASA said.

Pre-Registration Fees:

$20 for adults ages 13 and up, which includes a t-shirt

$15 for ages 4-12, which includes a t-shirt

Children 3 years and under – Free

Pre-registration deadline is 11:59 pm CST on Saturday, September 26. Event t-shirts are only guaranteed for individuals who pre-register through RunSignUp, by mail, or in person at our office.

The one-mile walk starts promptly at 9:00 AM a

Learn more here.