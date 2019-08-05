Skip to content
Suspect in El Paso Walmart shooting charged with capital murder
Meet Your Neighbor: ACI Hearing & Balance Center
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Aug 5, 2019 / 01:32 PM CDT
Aug 5, 2019 / 01:32 PM CDT
WEATHER BLOG: Scattered storms continue, heat increasing through the weekend
Louisiana governor candidate Dr. Ralph Abraham to start running TV ad next week
An Opelousas “Mom on a Mission” collects sensory schools supplies for unique students
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates weekend homicide
Bishop Deshotel statement on weekend shootings; will host Remembrance Mass
It’s National Oyster Day!
LIST: Victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting
Suspect in El Paso Walmart shooting charged with Capital Murder
Abbeville Police investigate murder
Here are your Monday morning headlines from Passe Partout
