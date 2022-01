NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) -- The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled today that Ochsner Health can fire employees who refuse to meet its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

There were three separate cases before the court, both brought by Alexandria attorney Jimmy Faircloth on behalf of Ochsner employees in both Lafayette and Shreveport. While lower courts returned different verdicts in the two cases, today's ruling by the La. Supreme Court makes it clear statewide: Hospitals can fire their employees if they choose not to take COVID-19 vaccines.