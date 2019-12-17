Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Meet Your Neighbor: ACI Hearing & Balance

Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted: / Updated:

Learn more here acihearing.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

43°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

44°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories