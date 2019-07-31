Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Meet Your Neighbor: Acadian Culture Day at Vermilionville

Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted: / Updated:

Learn more about Vermillionville’s Acadian Culture Day here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local