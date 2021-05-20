Meet Your Neighbor: Acadia St. Landry Hospital

HOUSTON (CW39) - NOAA has just released their prediction for this year's Atlantic hurricane season. This prediction includes a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. Will we see the record breaking number of storm that we saw in 2020? Experts say... not likely.

This forecast falls in line with the CSU forecast that was released earlier this year, which also anticipates an above average season.