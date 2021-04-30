Meet Your Neighbor: Abathecary

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- College and high school students who hire online tutors to complete their class assignments are finding themselves victims of extortion cons.

Chris Babin, with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, said, "Scammers have been known to advertise tutoring services online making it seem very legitimate. They need a little bit of money up front to get started with you, and the reports that we've had is that people are paying the money up front, they're not really getting much detail to begin with and what to expect, and then that person that's supposed to be the tutor disappears with their money."