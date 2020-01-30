Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Meet Your Neighbor: A Night to Shine set for Feb. 7

Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

For additional information on the Night to Shine, hosted by One Church, in Lafayette, visit OneChurch.family /

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

57°F Broken Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories