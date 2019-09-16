Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remembering former Gov. Kathleen Blanco
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Acadia Parish: Elderly victim found neglected with ‘maggots in sores’, police said
AP: Spiked vapes and emergency room visits reveal dark side of CBD craze
Jennings man arrested on heroin possession charges outside local McDonald’s
KLFY’s Dalfred Jones joins nightly anchor team
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
1st and 10
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Enter to win tickets to Paw Patrol Live
About Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
Louisiana Governor Primary Debate
Enter to win tickets to Paw Patrol Live
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Anchor homepage banner
Meet Your Neighbor: 3rd Annual Kids Cancer Walk
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted:
Sep 16, 2019 / 01:13 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 16, 2019 / 01:13 PM CDT
Learn more about the event
here
.
Local News
Acadia Parish: Elderly victim found neglected with ‘maggots in sores’, police said
Jennings man arrested on heroin possession charges outside local McDonald’s
KLFY’s Dalfred Jones joins nightly anchor team
Louisiana officials find spiked CBD sold in the state
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: September 16, 2019
Unsettled Start to Work Week with Scattered Rain Returning Today
BREAKING: 2 injured in early morning shooting in Opelousas
Jennings native retires from La. National Guard after 29 years
Drew Brees on thumb injury: I’m concerned, seeing specialist Sunday night
14-year-old dies in accidental drowning at New Iberia hotel
More Local
Sidebar