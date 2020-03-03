Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Live Stream
St. Landry Parish church fires
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Acadiana Transportation
Medical Breakthroughs
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Protecting Your Privacy
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
National
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
The family of a woman with ties to kidnapping suspect now has questions about her death
Video
Watch Live: First Super Tuesday results minutes away
2 cited for shrimping during closed season; 3,000 pounds of shrimp confiscated
President Trump donates quarterly salary to help fight coronavirus
Video
Weather
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Japan 2020
Big Tournament
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
1st and 10
Local Sports
Community
Community Calendar
Mardi Gras
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Hidden History
Purchase tickets to the Go Red Luncheon
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
Remarkable Women
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Home for the Holidays
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Basketball Madness 2020
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Tax Season
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Meet Your Neighbor: 35th annual ‘Here’s The Beef’ Cook-off
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted:
Mar 3, 2020 / 04:51 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 3, 2020 / 04:51 PM CST
Learn more about the March cook-off
here
.
Trending Stories
Amazon opens new cashier-less grocery stores in Seattle
Women proposing to men becoming new marital trend
Video
“If they let him out again, something is wrong with the system.” Family of kidnapped Ville Platte woman reacts to her death
Video
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Broussard
Video
UPDATE: Missing Lafayette teen has been found safe
Sidebar