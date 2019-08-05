1  of  2
Breaking News
Suspect in El Paso Walmart shooting charged with capital murder Suspect in Oregon District mass shooting identified
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Meet Your Neighbor: 19th annual Games of Acadiana

Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted: / Updated:

Learn more about the upcoming Games of Acadiana here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local