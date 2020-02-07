Squirrel is nearly ready for adoption through ARFLA! His brother and mother are also available. If you’d like to adopt, please send them a message through their Facebook page (Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana – ARFLA) or send them an email through their website ARFLA.org. You can also fill out an application to adopt there as well.
Meet Squirrel, this week’s special dog on the KLFY Pet Stop
