Eye on Scams: Cable Cons

HOUMA, La (KLFY) -- Salvage crews started removing fuel from the Seacor Power's fuel tanks on Monday, after spending the weekend familiarizing with equipment, according to a press release from the Coast Guard Eighth District.

Approximately seven to eight miles off the coast of Port Fourchon, La, salvage crews are beginning their efforts of removing fuel from the Seacor Power, which capsized more than three weeks ago.