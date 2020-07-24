Acadiana’s ultimate scavenger hunt

In honor of Games of Acadiana’s 20th anniversary, Miles Perret Cancer Center is hosting a virtual scavenger hunt.

For 20 days we will turn all of Acadiana into our playground. The goal of the scavenger hunt is to perform fun missions to earn points towards entries into the prize drawing which will feature over 50 fabulous prizes.

To join the hunt, download the free app, GooseChase, from Google Play or the App Store and search for Games Across Acadiana. Missions will be available for play on August 1st at 8 am.

The prize drawing will be held on August 29th live on MPCS’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

The hunt is FREE, but entries may also be purchased for $20 each here or at shopmilesperret.com. OVER 50 GREAT PRIZES INCLUDING CASH PRIZES $10,000 • $5,000 • $2,500 TECH PRIZES APPLE AIRPODS • DRONE • FIRE HD TABLETS • VR HEADSET • FITBITS • FIRE TV • GOOGLE HOME MINIS • WATERPOOF WIRELESS SPEAKERS GIFT CARDS & PRIZES