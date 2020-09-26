Lafayette City Marshal Election: John Trahan, Jr.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — John Trahan, Jr. feels he is ready to take on the role as lafayette’s city marshal after more than 30 years with Louisiana State Police (LSP).

“It’s time for people like myself to stand up and take positions and not be silent,” said Trahan.

With more than 30 years with LSP, John Trahan, Jr. is looking forward to bringing his law enforcement experience to the Lafayette City Marshal’s office.

“I was able to train with State Police, so naturally, I brought that training back here to Lafayette,” he said.

If elected, Trahan says he has plenty of ideas about how to make the marshal’s office more efficient and relatable to residents. He says he wants to use the marshal’s office platform to deliver a change within the community.

“I believe in fairness in law enforcement,” said Trahan. “I believe that being an advocate for the right reason at the right times.”

Trahan says the marshal’s office is not a retirement plan for him. He adds it’s his way to give back to the community where he was born and raised.

“I was always inspired to run for the office before and after retirement from State Police,” said Trahan. “We need unity in this community”

Election day is Nov. 3. Early voting begins Oct. 16.