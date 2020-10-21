15th Judicial District Attorney Election: Donald “Don” Landry

(KLFY) Donald “Don” Landry of Lafayette is running for District Attorney of the 15th Judicial District.

Landry says it will be his life experiences and his 34 years of working within the district attorney’s office that will guide him as DA.

“24 of those years I was prosecuting felony cases. My last 10 years I prosecuted misdameanor cases,” Landry stated.



Donald Landry is a practicing attorney for a local law firm and has been the attorney for the City of Broussard for about 30 years.

He’s also the former attorney for the Town of Erath.

As a U.S. Marine Reserve, Landry explains that he knows what loyalty means.

“My reputation is such that anyone who knows me knows that I return every phone call I ever get. I have passed out my phone number to a lot of people and I am not going to change that phone number. I’m going to make sure that when something important is happening at the district attorney’s office I want the public to know as much as I can let them know.”



Landry also wants to ensure cases are prosecuted in a timely manner.

He says he plans to begin by reducing the number of any backlogged cases.

“We need to have some closure for our victims. We need our witnesses to know that they’re not going to keep coming to court time and time again,” Landry explained.



Landry says he also plans to build a relationship with law enforcement by hosting monthly meetings with them.

“I love the environment with the public and the environment with the personnel and being around the trials, around the motions and around everything we did for the district attorney’s office. It has always been my passion to be district attorney but I would not run against my bosses,” Landry noted.

The 15th Judicial District Attorney serves Lafayette, Vermilion and Acadia Parishes.