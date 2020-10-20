15th Judicial District Attorney Election: Daniel “Danny” Landry III

(KLFY) Daniel “Danny” Landry, III considers himself uniquely qualified to be the 15th Judicial District Attorney.

He started in 1984 as a felony ADA.

It’s a position Landry continues to hold along with the titles First assistant district attorney and director of pre-trial Services.

“As a felony prosecutor you prosecute the worse of the worse from death penalty cases to life imprisonment, child molestation to aggravated rapes. That’s all I’ve done for 36 years. I’ve been involved with the killing of trooper Donald Cleveland to the murder of Mickey Shunick,” Landry added.

Landry explained that he has streamlined the budget process for the district attorney’s office and says the process requires experience to maintain.

“We are having to learn to do more with less. I’m uniquely qualified to do that because I’ve been dealing with the budget for the last five years.”

Landry also says he’s actively involved in developing a pre-trial program for juveniles.

“We need to get the young people to respect the law. We need to teach them so they don’t have the drug issues and don’t have the violence,” Landry explained.

Landry says the district attorney’s office is not about politics, but rather public safety.

The 15th Judicial District Attorney serves Acadia, Vermilion and Lafayette Parishes.

“I actually consider this a calling as oppose to a profession. I’ve been a prosecutor for 36 years and I hope to end as the district attorney and finish the changes that we implemented.”