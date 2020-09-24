Skip to content
Meet the Candidates
Lafayette City Marshal Election: Reggie Thomas
Video
Lafayette City Marshal Election: Kip Judice
Video
Lafayette City Marshal Election: Nathan Broussard
Video
Local News
American Red Cross in need of volunteers in areas impacted by hurricanes, wildfires
Video
Ambassador Caffery Pkwy to see construction and repairs between Johnston and Kaliste Saloom
Repairs to close Julia Street in New Iberia for 7-10 days
Three St. Landry Parish Animal Control employees suspended, crippling department
Video
Success! Hunters for the Hungry’s Clean Out Your Freezer drive nets 24k in donated food
Authorities warn of a tech scam circulating in St. Martin Parish
Video
FEMA drive-thru disaster recovery centers opening in Acadia and Beauregard parishes
Man and woman stabbed to death in Jennings
Video
Prison employee arrested after admitting to having sex with juvenile offender
Louisiana man shot and killed days after indictment alleging he staged 50 crashes with 18-wheelers
