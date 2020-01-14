Organization fulfills dream of local girl living with life-threatening illness

One little girl in Acadiana has done more in her life than most adults. She’s inspiring the community while battling an often fatal disease.

News 10 tells the story of how Acadiana’s community has helped out this deserving family.

Anniston Bazar is like any other five-year-old. She loves playing games, the color purple and all things Disney.

But she’s battling a rare life-threatening disease with no cure.

It’s called Krabbe disease which results in progressive damage to the nervous system. Doctors didn’t expect her to live past 2 years old.

“We took home a healthy baby girl. Around four and a half months she started crying continuously,” the girl’s mother, Reesa Bazar, said.

Anniston cannot move, walk or talk and has trouble breathing. But that doesn’t stop her from living her life. Reesa, and Anniston’s father, Corey, and her two brothers have traveled with her all over, including Niagara Falls and Disney World.

“Especially for our other children, my husband and I had always said we wanted them to have the best memories with their sister,” Reesa said. “We wanted them to know she was loved and cherished and important.”

Becky Prejean, the executive director of Dreams Come True of Louisiana, works with kids like Anniston. The organization grants dreams to children with life-threatening illnesses.

“If we can involve the dream kids and their families we do,” Prejean said. “We are strong advocates to include the entire family because we know that the entire family goes through something as well as the child.”

“Once you meet a dream family, they zap you,” she added. “I don’t know what it is, I can’t pinpoint it, but they do. It’s just amazing when they are finished with the dream to see them return, but see them grow through the years.”

For Anniston, her dream was a hot tub.

The hot tub helps with neuropathy pain. the girl’s mother said, anytime she’s in warm water it helps her to relax.

Anniston can communicate with her family via eye gaze – a device that allows her to pick and choose options with her eyes.

“She knows all her colors, about 10 to 12 farm animals, she can identify the letter a pretty well,” Reesa said.

“We didn’t know any of this until we received the eye gaze. We home school the boys and she listens in on the lessons but we never focused on her shapes and colors and numbers.”

The family stays connected with dreams come true. They hope to have an eyegaze device in their home soon with the help of insurance so they can learn more about their incredible daughter.

In 2016, the Bazar family helped state representatives pass “Anniston’s Act” to test infants for Krabbe disease. Unfortunately, the test has not been implemented yet due to lack of state funding. If Krabbe disease is caught early, stem cell therapy can stop the progression of symptoms. You can follow Anniston’s journey on her Facebook page Always Anniston.