‘Dream Child’ raises rare disease awareness

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- One deserving family is getting the trip of their dreams.



This is as their daughter fights for her life against a terminal illness.



Amelie Airhart has cardio-facio cutaneous syndrome. It’s a rare genetic condition that affects one in 800,000 people.

“She just started walking less than nine months ago. They have just generalized weakness. A lot of them are wheelchair bound,” her mother, Libby. said.

Amelie is nonverbal, is fed through a tube and virtually has no immune system.

But this 6-year-old girl is living every kid’s dream- she’s going to Disney World.

Becky Prejean, executive director of Dreams Come True, grants wishes to children who are terminally ill.

She says the program helps the individual and the family.

“I get teary eyed, but people say how can you keep going,” Prejean said. “This is a good example of why we keep going. I want the supporters to know where their funds are going. It’s for the kids and as you can see it’s so well worth it.”

Libby Airhart said these moments weigh on her heart, but are also exciting.

“It’s sad that she’s considered to have a terminal illness, but it’s so exciting because we have that memory to share with her,” she said.

For Libby, though she may not be able to talk to her daughter, but she knows she is excited.

Amelie is able to communicate with today’s technology – an iPad.

This mother said she is thankful for the programs and organizations helping her daughter – like Dreams Come True – as she continues her fight for healing.

“Most of the time in the hospital, you’ll never see her upset or crying,” Libby said. “She can have IV’s and monitors hanging everywhere and she’s happy. It’s hard to have a bad day when she’s so happy all the time.”