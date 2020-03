LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital unveiled a new robotic knee surgery.

The first surgery was completed Wednesday using the advanced surgical technology called the Zimmer Biomet Rosa® knee system.

Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital is the first hospital in Acadiana and second in the state to offer this technology.

Three orthopedic surgeons in acadiana are trained and certified with rosa® and are currently offering this surgical option to their patients