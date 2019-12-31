Best Medical Breakthroughs of 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- In 2019 we saw stories of triumph, heartache and innovation as doctors found new ways to treat patients.

The beginning of the year began with an inspirational story.

Brice Elwell did the unthinkable.

He stood up and walked across the graduation stage.

“At times, it’s hard but I always say that God put me on this earth for a reason,” he said.

In addition to a brain tumor, doctors diagnosed Elwell with cerebral palsy – making walking and fine motor skills difficult.

He trained for three years to make his epic walk across the stage.

“Never give up. Never, ever give up on your dreams,” Elwell said. “Eventually, no matter how hard you have to work, you can reach it if you put hard work and dedication into it.”

In St. Martin Parish, we took a look at the telemedicine program at st martin hospital.

They partnered with the Cardiovascular Institute of the South to bring cardiac specialists to the rural areas of Acadiana.

It’s like bringing big city medicine out to the country. Patients get the same access to a heart doctor then if they were to drive to Lafayette or Baton Rouge and they have a right here in Breaux Bridge.

In 2019 we also met Adam Luke – a budding social media star who is raising awareness on spina bifida.

Adam was born paralyzed from the knees down.

“He will always need braces because he has paralysis, but there’s nothing really working on his ankles to be able to walk,” his mother, Kellie Luke said.

Adam wears Allard Kittiegait braces to help with his foot drop and stability.

It hasn’t slowed him down as he was able to run a mile around the track at school.

“I run so fast on the track. My little sister saw me on the track and all she could see was a blur,” Luke said.



Here’s to a happy and healthy 2020.

