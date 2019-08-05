Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Mass shooting coverage
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Top Stories
Qualification for Louisiana’s Fall elections starts Tuesday
Independent auditor concerned about City of Grambling’s ability to keep operating
President Trump condemns mass shootings
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates weekend homicide
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Festivals
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
Cypress Bayou Casino’s Win the Weekend
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
Why KLFY is off Direct TV and AT&T U-verse
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
5
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Suspect in El Paso Walmart shooting charged with Capital Murder
1
of
/
5
Breaking News
Suspect in Oregon District mass shooting identified
2
of
/
5
Breaking News
Police: Suspect, 9 others dead, 26 injured Oregon District in mass shooting
3
of
/
5
Breaking News
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm 1 dead in shooting near McDonald’s
4
of
/
5
Breaking News
20 dead, multiple injured in El Paso Walmart shooting
5
of
/
5
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Mass shootings
President Trump condemns mass shootings
Girls soccer team was selling treats outside Walmart as gunman carried out attack
Grandparents shot as they pulled in to East El Paso Walmart, family says
LIST: Victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting
Suspect in El Paso Walmart shooting charged with Capital Murder
More Mass shootings Headlines
Ohio Gov. DeWine interrupted by chants of ‘do something!’ during Dayton vigil
Surveillance video shows moments after shots were fired in Dayton
VICTIMS ID’d: Sister of suspected Dayton mass shooter among 9 killed
‘Enough is Enough’: Reaction to Dayton mass shooting
O’Rourke saddened by attack in hometown El Paso
20 dead, 26 injured in El Paso Walmart shooting
Tragedy in El Paso: Latest video from Walmart shooting
UPDATE: One active shooter suspect is in custody and another is detained; Police confirm 18 people are dead at an El Paso, Texas, mall
Drone footage shows deadly tornado outbreak devastation in Dayton