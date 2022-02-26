YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The Mardi Gras celebration began. Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says this parade was one of the city’s biggest parades.

“You know we’re out here, Youngsville Mardi Gras 2022!” shouts a parade goer. People gathered around for the Youngsville Mardi Gras parade as early as 8 in the morning. “I’m so happy that we get to all be back together. Honestly, in Louisiana culture, you can’t get anything better than it. It is so much fun, and everyone is always super hype, so I’m so happy that we get to have a back,” said Blair Saltzman.

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says the parade had around 150,000 people. There were more than 120 floats. “It’s been gone for a couple of years because of Covid,” said Cortland. “We’re just having a good time out here. It’s Louisiana Mardi Gras.”

“It just lets us know that we can overcome diversity, and we can overcome issues in the community and still get together and put it on our state holiday even though we’re in the midst of so many different things,” said R.J. Tripp. Many shared some of their favorite Mardi Gras traditions. “My favorite Mardi Gras tradition is probably riding on the floats and getting all the beads,” said Saltzman.

“What I love about Mardi Gras is that there is just so much culture in it, and it brings Louisiana together because this is what we bring to the world,” said Tripp. “Everybody in the community comes out here and bonding. They got a lot of hate in the world. Everybody just cut all of that out for today, and we are all out here together,” said Cortland.

“Happy Mardi Gras, Louisiana and live it up. This is our state’s culture. Do it right and let the whole world know about Mardi Gras 2022,” said Tripp.