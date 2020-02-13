Utility company cautions revelers of potential power line hazards during Carnival season

Cleco: “Don’t go after beads hanging on or near power lines.”

PINEVILLE, La. Cleco is reminding parade goers of power line safety during Mardi Gras season.

“We know many of our customers and lots of small children will be attending Mardi Gras parades, and we want them to have fun but also be aware of potential hazards,” said John Melancon, the utility companys’ director of corporate safety, said.

“If beads are on or near power lines, stay away because our power lines carry thousands of volts of electricity. Anyone who comes in contact with electricity could be seriously injured or killed.”

The company offers the following electrical safety tips during Mardi Gras:

Be aware of your surroundings. Don’t throw beads on power lines.

Don’t attempt to retrieve beads and other giveaways hanging on or near power lines.

Never touch a power line directly or use an object such as a stick to touch a power line.

Electricity is always looking for a path to ground, and it will take the easiest path to get there. It can travel through you or something that you are touching, like a tree or ladder.

Don’t climb utility poles or trees to get a better view of the floats in a parade.

For more safety tips, visit www.cleco.com and follow Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower.