That’s a wrap! Mardi Gras 2020 highlights from throughout Acadiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) -- The year was 1699, when Iberville and Bienville landed at the mouth of the Mississippi River and christened it "Point du Mardi Gras" in the name of Carnival celebrations taking place in their beloved France.

But it wasn't until a few years later in 1703, when French colonists celebrated the first organized North American Carnival celebration in Mobile, Alabama, though back then it was Mobile, Louisiana, the capital city.