Scott Business Association asking residents to decorate town for Mardi Gras

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — With Scott’s Mardi Gras parade and ball canceled due to COVID-19, the Scott Business Association (SBA) is asking local residents and businesses to decorate their buildings for the season.

Prizes will be given to the best-decorated business and best-decorated residence in the city limits of Scott, according to a press release. All are welcome to participate, regardless of membership in the SBA. Judging will take place by city officials and current Mardi Gras royalty. Businesses will be judged on Friday, Feb. 12 starting at noon and residences will be judged Saturday, Feb. 13 starting at 3 p.m.

The “Courir de Couchon Mardi Gras” is in collaboration with the City of Scott, Scott Police Department, and Scott Fire Department.

If you wish to participate, simply submit your name or business name, phone number, address, and contact person information to sba@scottsba.org. You can also send any questions to the same email or call (337) 591-0417. There are no fees for participating.