YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The City of Youngsville is expected to swell by tens of thousands of people for the city’s Mardi Gras parade on Saturday. This has many people staking claims on public property, by placing plastic tape markers and tent frames, along the parade route.

Claiming public property is prohibited. However, a recent facebook post by Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter has caused some confusion. The post, dated February 2nd, states that any personal items placed along the parade route before Wednesday at 4 p.m. would be removed by the city. Ritter says people have interpreted the post that after 4 p.m. it was ok to set up.

“We are asking people to be neighborly. Be cooperative. That’s what southern hospitality is all about. We want to be respectful that people will be in a certain area. Be inclusive. Have respect for one another. Have a good time,” said Ritter.

Youngsville Police have responded to calls about people getting into disagreements over setting up along the four and a half mile parade route.

“There have been a few incidents. Luckily they’ve only been arguments. Nothing physical yet,” said Youngsville Police Chief Ricky Boudreaux. “We’ve had to intervene in a couple. We hope the rest of the time they act like adults.”

There are more than 120 floats in the parade. Ritter says the parade will likely be three hours. It statrs at 11 a.m.