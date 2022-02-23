LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mardi Gras season is a time of celebration in South Louisiana, where you can find all the king cake, parties, and parades a Cajun heart may desire. But how do you deal with the hustle and bustle if you live, work, or own a business on a parade route?

Blake Lagneaux, who lives in the heart of Downtown Lafayette, said that what gets him through is he makes sure he’s prepared, he’s strategic with parking, and that the benefits outweigh the drawbacks.

“I would be lying if I said there aren’t a few inconveniences that come with living in the heart of downtown during parade and festival season,” Lagneaux said. “But I’m always within walking distance to parades, festivals, street fairs, Downtown Alive! – and of course so many great restaurant choices. Those things are what drew me here to begin with.”

Lagneaux has lived in a lofted, Jefferson Street apartment for four and a half years. He said he knew the risk of complications arising during Mardi Gras, Festival International, and other events. He’s even Uber’ed to work during Festival International before, but that all comes with the territory of living in a non-traditional, mostly non-residential area.

His advice to anyone looking to move downtown, or close to the area, is to take advantage of everything happening and stay up-to-date on what’s happening each week so you’re not surprised about street closures or barricades.

Reve Coffee Roasters, located at the northern edge of downtown, is marking its eighth year in the Mardi Gras mix. Owner Nathanael Johnson said the shop sees way more people coming in during the season, which is great for business. However, there are extra steps taken to ensure preparedness.

“Making sure we have enough staff, stocking up on pastries, food, and coffee flavors that we make in-house” are part of the prep, Johnson said. The worst part, he said, is navigating with barricades, which isn’t a bad deal to see all the new faces that Mardi Gras brings in.

Reve is closed on Mardi Gras day (Tuesday, March 1), to observe the holiday.

The parade routes begin downtown, at the intersection of Simcoe, Surrey, and Jefferson Streets, and end at the Cajun Field. Here’s a schedule of Mardi Gras events in Lafayette and surrounding areas.