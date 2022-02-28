LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — There’s a familiar look and feeling around Acadiana this time of year as Mardi Gras came back in full swing. It’s much different than Yardi Gras in 2021, but it almost didn’t come to fruition. Organizers said after a year with no parades, every step of planning was full of contingency plans.

“We prepared to have as small as a parade as we ever could have contemplated if we had to, but fortunately, that wasn’t the case,” Trey Hightower, President of the Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association said.

Hightower said he thinks the 2022 crowds are recording-breaking.

“We’re expecting our biggest crowds ever,” Hightower said.

It’s a complete 180 from a year ago when the parking spaces for floats was a COVID testing site. Some Krewes, like Apollo, canceled out for public safety.

Darrell Fruge, this year’s Krewe of Apollo Captain, said the energy is high.

“Our members are super excited about riding tonight,” Fruge said. “A year off without Mardi Gras is a lot when you’re into it as much as we are.”

Planning for parades or balls usually is a full-year process, but with 24 months between, dozens of virtual meetings, and as many contingencies as beads, everyone anticipated a great comeback to make up for the lost time.

“From the riders’ standpoint, everybody just could not be more excited,” Hightower said. “I mean the feeling is in the air.”