Mobile moves ahead on Mardi Gras plans amid pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The city of Mobile is moving ahead with plans to hold Mardi Gras celebrations in early 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Some groups already have called off parades and balls because over concerns about spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. But news outlets report that Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office has released a memo saying Mardi Gras isn’t being canceled.

And the city is getting ready to issue permits for parades that will wind through downtown streets. The memo says the number of people riding on floats will be limited, and participants will need to wear face masks.

Fat Tuesday is Feb. 16, and celebrations typically begin weeks before that.