METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The time is once again here for Family Gras in Jefferson Parish! Watch as event organizers unveil the names of some of music’s hottest names who will headline the 14th annual celebration.

Event Details

February 18 – 20

Located on Mardi Gras Plaza across from Lakeside Mall — the ORIGINAL Family Gras location!

The Stars

Friday, February 18

Marie Osmond

Saturday, February 19

David Batiste & the Gladiators

Sister Sledge

Girl Named Tom

Anne Wilson of rock band Heart

Sunday, February 20