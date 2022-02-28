If you haven’t come to Kaplan for Mardi Gras, then you really haven’t been to a family, fun, and friendly Mardi Gras yet. Mayor Mike Kloesel

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — Krewe de Chic-A-La-Pie is celebrating Mardi Gras after COVID-19 caused a gap year in 2021. The krewe already hosted their community contest and ball. The next event on the list is their Mardi Gras parade.

Mayor Mike Kloesel said that Fat Tuesday in Kaplan will be like never before.

“Krewe Chic-A-La-Pie does a great job promoting the city of Kaplan,” Kloesel said. “We are looking for a big Mardi Gras tomorrow.”

Every year, crewmembers look forward to the Mardi Gras ball, parade, and the revealing of the Ruby award winner. Plus, local businesses participate in the “Paint the Town Purple and Gold” contest. The King and Queen select the businesses with the most appealing decorations.

This year’s Ruby award winner is the City of Kaplan.

The 2022 Chic-A-La-Pie Queen, Angela Demette said, “The reason I feel that the city won this year is because every year we have workers that come and get us ready for Mardi Gras. If it wasn’t for them we would have to hire people. My heart went out to them.”

The Krewe de Chic-A-La-Pie parade rolls out at 2 p.m. on Mardi Gras day in downtown Kaplan on Main Street.

Parade slots are still available. Contact Linda Vincent at (337) 652-8463 to register to ride in the parade.