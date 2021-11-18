Mardi Gras is back in 2022! Here’s the lineup for Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association announced that Mardi Gras is back in Lafayette. The association is planning to roll with its full complement of parades, and is planning to add a Friday night parade that would honor the “heroes that have helped see us through the COVID-19

pandemic.”

The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association Mardi Gras line up is as follows:

Friday, February 25, 2022 Kick-off Parade honoring our COVID Heroes, TBD

Saturday, February 26, 2022 “Children’s” Parade, Lafayette, 12:30 p.m. (featuring Krewe d’Amusement, Krewe of Camelot, Krewe des Jeunes Amis, Krewe of Oberon, Krewe of Troubadours, and Krewe of Versaille) Krewe of Bonaparte Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, February 28, 2022 Monday Night Parade Honoring Queen Evangeline LXXXI, Lafayette, 6:00 p.m. (featuring Krewe of Apollo, Krewe d’Argent , Krewe of Attakapas, Krewe of Bon Amis, Krewe of Karencro, Krewe of Olympus, Krewe de Rendevous, Krewe de St. Martin, Krewe of Triton, Krewe of Troubadours, Krewe of Victoria, Krewe of Xanadu)

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 King Gabriel’s Parade, Lafayette, 10:00 a.m. Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade, Lafayette, 1:00 p.m. Independent Parade, Lafayette, 2:30 p.m. City Ball, Lafayette, 8:00 p.m.



Additionally, the Association announced the return of Le Festival de Mardi Gras á Lafayette. The Festival will run from Friday, February 25th through March 1, 2022. It will feature a new carnival with the newest, most exciting rides along with a new, more convenient, and spacious layout. This year’s entertainment will feature local greats Wayne Toups, The Chee-Weez, and many more surprise artists.

Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association has the support of the City of Lafayette to bring Mardi Gras back “bigger and better than ever.” In anticipation of increased participation for this year’s celebration, please contact the Association via email at gomardigras@gmail.com to reserve your spot in the Kick-off Parade and/or the Independent Parade ASAP.

In order to reserve a spot for the best and safest RV location for enjoying both the parades and the festival entertainment, please visit gomardigras.com and scroll down to RV Registration. You will find all of the info you need there, including spot availability and prices. Should you have any issues, contact

Chris Foreman (mardigrasfestival@gmail.com; or 337-280-0673).

Finally, if you wish to help fund our efforts to make this year’s Mardi Gras the best ever, you can donate ONLINE at www.gomardigras.com ~ scroll down to the bottom, and click on the Yellow Donations link to input your dollar amount, and pay with PayPal or your debit/credit card. We also accept personal/business checks by mail to P.O. Box 51347, Lafayette, LA 70505. Remember to let us know how to list your name(s) on the Sponsor Page in the official Mardi Gras Program and/or on other advertising items.