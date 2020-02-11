Live Now
LPD: Barricades going up for Rio Mardi Gras Parade this week

Mardi Gras

(The Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- It’s that time of year, Acadiana!

The Lafayette Police Department said Public Works crews with will be placing barricades along with first half of the Rio Mardi Gras Parade route from E. Simcoe Street ate Jefferson Street to E. Vermilion Street at Johnston Street.

Partial road closures will occur during this process on Thursday, Feb. 13. 2020.

The following day, barricades will be placed along the second half of the parade route from Johnston Street at E. Vermilion Street to Cajun Field. Partial road closures will occur during that time.

