Louisiana Department of Health provides tips to ‘stay healthy during Mardi Gras’

Mardi Gras

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Louisiana Department of Health took to social media to provide Louisiana residents information on how they can “stay healthy” during Carnival season.

On their Facebook page, the organization wrote,

“We’re all prone to eat a little extra out on the parade routes, but don’t worry, we’ve got five tips to help you stay healthy and keep the good times rolling.”

Louisiana Department of Health, FB

Some of the suggestions they give are to:

  • Get moving
  • Keep hydrated
  • Plan ahead
  • Get sleep
  • Savor the food

