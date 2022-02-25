LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – To keep communities safe during Mardi Gras local law enforcement has implemented a variety of safeguards. Even before floats take the street, police are out protecting public works as they lay barricades. They’re also setting up camera trailers in certain positions around the parade route.

Each officer in the Lafayette Police Department is brought in Mardi Gras events according to Senior Corporal Matt Benoit. Many cover their regular patrol positions but others are strategically placed along the parade’s path. Some are even playing an important role from inside the police station.

“They’re going to be viewing the parade live time from all these cameras that we have in different locations, so what they’re able to do from the command center is things that officers on the route can’t see, they can see. Have more of a bird’s eye view. It’s going to give us more coverage, and it’s a force multiplier,” Benoit explained.

The Lafayette Parish 911 Center has learned to expect intoxication and accident calls during Mardi Gras. Director Craig Stansbury is bringing in additional dispatchers because crowds present unique challenges.

“We’re preparing for an influx of calls”, Stansbury told News 10. “911 can get multiple calls on one incident, so if you have something bad happen, we have a lot of people that see it, and they call into 911, which we’re glad they do, but we have to answer all of those calls.”

Stansbury stated because of first responder presence most calls don’t happen during the parades but before and after them. As important as the authorities’ role is, both public servants encourage civilians to do their part.

“If you’re attending the parade and you see something that looks unsafe or is taking place that you don’t think is right or that you are concerned about, you need to flag an officer down, let them know about it, so that we can address that and make sure everything is okay to keep everyone safe,” Benoit advised.

Other advice authorities have is to drink responsibly, have a designated driver, and make sure you always have an eye on any kids you bring with you. When it comes to safety, Stansbury said, “It’s really the people themselves that make the difference.”